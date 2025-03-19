Left Menu

Torkham Standoff: Tensions Surge as Taliban Rejects Pakistan's Proposal

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has dismissed Pakistan's proposal to halt the construction of check posts near the Torkham border, keeping the crossing closed. This ongoing closure, since February, exacerbates tensions and affects trade and security. Diplomatic efforts by both nations remain at an impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a significant development at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the Taliban regime has refused to pause construction activities near the Torkham crossing, rejecting a proposal from Pakistan. The Torkham border, crucial for regional movement and trade, has been closed since February 21 due to rising tensions prompted by construction disagreements.

The Afghan Jirga met recently to discuss the issue but Afghanistan maintained its stance, labeling Pakistan's request to halt construction as 'unreasonable' and at odds with the Islamic Emirate's policies. Despite previous negotiations, differences remain unresolved, leaving the border inoperative and increasing diplomatic strain.

The closed border is negatively impacting trade and security, halting business activities in the border region. As diplomatic relations hang in balance, experts caution that without a swift resolution, further deterioration in bilateral ties could ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

