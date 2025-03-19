Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Budget Balancing Act: A New Spending Squeeze

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce significant spending cuts in the upcoming Spring Statement to address the fiscal gap in public finances, as reported by the Financial Times. The proposed cuts will impact Whitehall department budgets in the later parliamentary term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:18 IST
British finance chief Rachel Reeves is gearing up to unveil a series of substantial public spending cuts in the forthcoming Spring Statement, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

To rectify a financial shortfall, Reeves is planning to slash projected budgets across Whitehall departments, adjustments that are expected to unfold later in the parliamentary session. Officials, privy to her strategy, shared these insights with the press.

Current exchange rates list $1 as equivalent to 0.7693 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

