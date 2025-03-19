Rachel Reeves' Budget Balancing Act: A New Spending Squeeze

British finance chief Rachel Reeves is gearing up to unveil a series of substantial public spending cuts in the forthcoming Spring Statement, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

To rectify a financial shortfall, Reeves is planning to slash projected budgets across Whitehall departments, adjustments that are expected to unfold later in the parliamentary session. Officials, privy to her strategy, shared these insights with the press.

