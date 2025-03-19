Left Menu

Unilever and Ben & Jerry's Clash Over Social Mission and Leadership Shakeup

Ben & Jerry's accuses its parent company, Unilever, of ousting CEO Dave Stever over its social mission, sparking a legal battle. This follows longstanding tensions since Ben & Jerry's 2021 decision to halt sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Unilever plans to spin off various ice cream brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:57 IST
Unilever and Ben & Jerry's Clash Over Social Mission and Leadership Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ben & Jerry's has launched a legal battle against its parent company, Unilever, accusing it of removing CEO Dave Stever in an escalating conflict over the subsidiary's social mission. The ice cream maker claimed in a Manhattan federal court filing that this decision followed repeated threats from Unilever aimed at quelling its social activism.

The lawsuit, filed by Ben & Jerry's, seeks to prevent Unilever from dismantling its independent board and curtailing its activism. It comes at a time when many companies are reconsidering their social policies, influenced by political pressure. Tensions have been simmering since 2021, when Ben & Jerry's stopped sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a move met with controversy.

Unilever's deadline loomed to dismiss an earlier complaint, as their plans continue to simplify their product portfolio by spinning off Ben & Jerry's and other ice cream brands such as Breyers and Magnum. The case, Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc v Unilever et al, continues in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025