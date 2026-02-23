Vandalism at West Bank Mosque Sparks Outrage Amid Ramadan

In an alarming incident on Monday, Israeli settlers vandalized a mosque in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early in the morning, just as worshippers arrived for prayers. The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed the vandalism, which involved offensive graffiti and arson.

The attack took place at the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the town of Tell, near Nablus. Worshippers found charred structures and a smouldering fire at the entrance. Munir Ramdan, a local resident, reported broken glass and a damaged doorway, while security footage revealed two individuals carrying out the attack.

This incident occurs in the context of increasing settler violence in the region, intensified by the ongoing observation of Ramadan by Muslim residents. Israeli military and police are investigating, yet Palestinians express frustration over perceived leniency toward settler aggressions.