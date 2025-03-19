Haitian Gang Leader Charged in U.S. Over Hostage Taking
U.S. prosecutors have charged Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, alias Izo, with kidnapping a U.S. citizen in Haiti. Andre, linked to the 5 Segond gang, is accused of orchestrating kidnappings and robberies to finance weapons and gang salaries, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington stated that Andre heads the 5 Segond gang, notorious for kidnappings and ransom demands.
Funds from these activities are purportedly used for acquiring weapons and paying gang members, according to the unsealed criminal complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
