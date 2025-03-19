Haitian Gang Leader Charged in U.S. Over Hostage Taking

U.S. prosecutors have filed charges against Johnson Andre, a notorious Haitian gang leader also known as Izo, for the alleged kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Haiti.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington stated that Andre heads the 5 Segond gang, notorious for kidnappings and ransom demands.

Funds from these activities are purportedly used for acquiring weapons and paying gang members, according to the unsealed criminal complaint.

