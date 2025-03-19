Left Menu

Haitian Gang Leader Charged in U.S. Over Hostage Taking

U.S. prosecutors have charged Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, alias Izo, with kidnapping a U.S. citizen in Haiti. Andre, linked to the 5 Segond gang, is accused of orchestrating kidnappings and robberies to finance weapons and gang salaries, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.

