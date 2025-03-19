Left Menu

U.S. Airstrikes Defy Houthi Forces in Yemen's Tense Red Sea Stand-off

U.S. forces conducted at least 10 strikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, amid claims of aggression by Houthi forces who are reportedly supporting Palestinian efforts in Gaza. Houthi media claimed that the Pentagon's assault was repelled after attempting to attack U.S. warships, including the USS Harry S. Truman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:51 IST
U.S. Airstrikes Defy Houthi Forces in Yemen's Tense Red Sea Stand-off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Saada province and Hodeidah, as reported by Houthi media on Wednesday.

The military action by U.S. forces comes in response to Houthi claims of resumptions in attacks on Red Sea shipping, an effort said to bolster support for Palestinian forces in Gaza. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea alleged that preparations for an extensive air assault on Yemen were underway.

In response, Houthi forces claimed to have intercepted U.S. aggression targeting the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships through missile and drone strikes. However, these claims were unsubstantiated at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025