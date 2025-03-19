U.S. Airstrikes Defy Houthi Forces in Yemen's Tense Red Sea Stand-off

The United States launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Saada province and Hodeidah, as reported by Houthi media on Wednesday.

The military action by U.S. forces comes in response to Houthi claims of resumptions in attacks on Red Sea shipping, an effort said to bolster support for Palestinian forces in Gaza. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea alleged that preparations for an extensive air assault on Yemen were underway.

In response, Houthi forces claimed to have intercepted U.S. aggression targeting the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships through missile and drone strikes. However, these claims were unsubstantiated at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)