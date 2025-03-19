Medsafe-Approved Electronic Controlled Drug Register Announced

In a significant move towards modernizing pharmaceutical operations, Associate Health Minister David Seymour has announced Medsafe’s approval of an electronic controlled drug register for use in New Zealand pharmacies. This digital system, developed by Kiwi-based company Toniq Limited, marks a milestone in healthcare efficiency, replacing the longstanding paper-based register system used for monitoring controlled drugs.

A Game Changer for Pharmacies

The approval of Toniq’s electronic controlled drug register is set to revolutionize how pharmacies handle and track controlled substances such as opioids and medicinal cannabis. The new digital platform aims to alleviate the burden of manual record-keeping, allowing pharmacists to focus more on patient care rather than administrative duties.

Minister Seymour, an advocate for integrating technology into healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm about the shift, stating, “Pharmacists are the frontline professionals in our healthcare system, ensuring the safe dispensing of medications while educating patients and supporting doctors. By reducing their administrative workload, we’re enabling them to devote more time to their primary role – patient care.”

Improving Accuracy and Compliance

Pharmacies are legally required to maintain meticulous records of all controlled drugs in stock, given the risks associated with these substances. Traditionally, this process has been paper-based, requiring substantial time and effort from pharmacists and their staff. The new digital register offers an automated solution that ensures compliance while streamlining pharmacy operations.

Toniq’s system is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing Toniq dispensing system, providing real-time oversight of controlled substances. The system enhances accuracy by reducing human errors in documentation and automating record-keeping, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Successful Trials and Pharmacist Feedback

Before receiving Medsafe’s approval, the electronic controlled drug register underwent rigorous testing in a controlled trial within select pharmacies. Pharmacists participating in the trial reported significant improvements in workflow efficiency, citing easier tracking of drug inventories and reduced administrative workload.

Seymour highlighted the positive reception, noting, “The feedback from trial participants has been overwhelmingly encouraging. This system not only ensures better oversight of drug stock levels but also provides pharmacists with a tool that is intuitive and easy to use. This is a leap forward in modernizing our pharmacy operations.”

The Future of Pharmacy Management in New Zealand

The introduction of Toniq’s electronic register represents just the beginning of New Zealand’s transition toward digital pharmaceutical solutions. Medsafe is currently evaluating additional electronic register options from other vendors to ensure that pharmacies have a range of choices when selecting a system that best suits their needs.

Seymour encouraged pharmacists to stay informed about upcoming advancements, stating, “We’re committed to ensuring our healthcare professionals have access to the best possible resources. Medsafe’s ongoing assessments of other electronic register providers will offer pharmacists additional options in the near future.”

The shift toward electronic record-keeping is expected to bring long-term benefits, including improved data security, reduced risk of errors, and enhanced compliance with controlled drug regulations. Pharmacies will also benefit from having readily accessible and organized digital records, making audits and reporting processes significantly more efficient.

Enhancing Healthcare Through Innovation

The approval of the electronic controlled drug register aligns with the broader goal of integrating innovative technology into New Zealand’s healthcare system. Seymour emphasized that adopting digital solutions is crucial in managing the growing demands on healthcare professionals and improving overall efficiency.

“Electronic systems like this are the future of pharmacy,” he said. “As we continue to modernize our healthcare system, I am excited to see how technology can further support our pharmacists, reduce stress, and ultimately enhance patient care.”

Looking Ahead

The implementation of the electronic controlled drug register is expected to roll out across pharmacies nationwide in the coming months. Pharmacists who wish to transition to the new system are encouraged to contact Toniq Limited for further details. Meanwhile, Medsafe will continue to monitor the system’s effectiveness and work towards approving additional vendors, ensuring pharmacies have diverse options in the future.

This digital transformation marks a significant step forward in improving pharmacy operations, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to leveraging technology for better healthcare outcomes. With streamlined processes, enhanced compliance, and reduced administrative burdens, pharmacists will be better positioned to focus on their primary mission – providing quality care to patients.