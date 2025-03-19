New Roundabout to Improve Safety and Efficiency at SH2 and Wainui Road Intersection

The long-anticipated construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 2 (SH2) and Wainui Road in the Eastern Bay of Plenty is set to begin, marking a significant step towards safer and more efficient travel in the region. Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced the project, emphasizing its importance in reducing crashes and improving traffic flow, particularly for heavy vehicles and freight operators.

Addressing a High-Risk Intersection

The current intersection at SH2 and Wainui Road is situated on a sweeping bend with restricted visibility, posing safety risks for road users. Between 2014 and 2023, nine crashes were recorded at the intersection, including three injury crashes, one of which was classified as serious. With traffic volumes increasing and SH2 serving as a critical connection for local communities, tourists, and freight transport between Tauranga and Gisborne, the need for safety improvements has been widely recognized.

"The construction of this roundabout will make a real difference to the safe and efficient travel of local road users. Ensuring our roading infrastructure supports economic growth while prioritizing safety is crucial," said Minister Bishop.

Investment in Safer Roads

The project is being funded through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme, which prioritizes road safety and efficiency. This programme aims to enhance driving conditions by promoting safer driving behavior, improving vehicle safety, and upgrading critical infrastructure at high-risk locations.

The new roundabout will be part of a broader strategy to improve SH2’s safety and usability. Recent enhancements in the area have included road widening, side barrier installation, and improved line marking to support smoother traffic flow and minimize collision risks.

Project Details and Timeline

The roundabout construction is expected to cost approximately $10 million, covering everything from business case development to project completion. Final costs will be confirmed once the construction contract is awarded later this month.

Work is scheduled to commence in April and will take approximately 12 months to complete. The project will involve road realignment, new signage, improved drainage, and additional safety measures to ensure seamless navigation for all road users.

Community Impact and Future Benefits

Minister Bishop acknowledged that while the construction process may cause temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits will outweigh the disruptions. “I want to thank the local community in advance for their patience as this important work is carried out. This roundabout will not only improve safety but also support regional economic activity by ensuring reliable and efficient road access,” he stated.

Once completed, the roundabout is expected to significantly reduce crash risks, enhance traffic flow efficiency, and provide a safer driving experience for both residents and visitors. Heavy vehicle operators, who make up 15 percent of the approximately 5,000 vehicles traveling on SH2 between Ōpōtiki and Wainui Road daily, will particularly benefit from the improved intersection design.

Looking Ahead

With SH2 being a key transport corridor in the Bay of Plenty, continued investment in infrastructure upgrades remains a priority. Authorities will monitor the effectiveness of the roundabout and consider further improvements if necessary. The government remains committed to implementing projects that align with both safety objectives and economic development goals.

The construction of the SH2 and Wainui Road roundabout represents a significant milestone in enhancing the region’s transport network. As work gets underway, local residents and road users can look forward to a safer, more efficient intersection that will serve the Bay of Plenty well into the future.