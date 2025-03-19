Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Forest Land Conversion in Goa

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh applauds the Supreme Court's decision to halt the conversion of Goa's private forest land, while warning of future challenges. The court's order is a temporary relief against the Goa CM's plans to convert forest lands for real estate. Previous efforts by the National Green Tribunal were similarly blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:18 IST
In a significant legal directive, the Supreme Court has halted the conversion of Goa's private forest land, a move applauded by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. This intervention is seen as a temporary reprieve in the ongoing conflict over forest conservation versus real estate development.

Ramesh, a former environment minister, emphasized that while this is a step forward, major challenges remain. He pointed to the Goa Chief Minister's determined efforts to clear forest lands for real estate, which he believes poses a significant threat to the region's ecological balance.

The decision comes after earlier attempts by the National Green Tribunal to restrict development on denotified forest lands were impeded due to incomplete verification processes. The Supreme Court's current order prevents further conversion of 855 land plots until a thorough review is conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

