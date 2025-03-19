Left Menu

Tragic End Sparks Marital Mystery in Jubilee Hills

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in his Jubilee Hills home, with harassment by his wife suggested as a catalyst. The man's mother accused her daughter-in-law of regular harassment, prompting the extreme step. A police investigation is underway to verify these claims amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:55 IST
Tragic End Sparks Marital Mystery in Jubilee Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man, found dead in his Jubilee Hills residence, has allegedly taken his own life due to sustained harassment by his wife, according to local police.

The grieving mother, contesting her son's demise, has filed a complaint asserting continued harassment from her daughter-in-law, purportedly leading to this tragic conclusion.

Amidst ongoing investigations, authorities are delving into former disputes, including police complaints and financial demands alleged by the deceased's wife, to unravel the mystery behind this untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

