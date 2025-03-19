Tragic End Sparks Marital Mystery in Jubilee Hills

A 35-year-old man, found dead in his Jubilee Hills residence, has allegedly taken his own life due to sustained harassment by his wife, according to local police.

The grieving mother, contesting her son's demise, has filed a complaint asserting continued harassment from her daughter-in-law, purportedly leading to this tragic conclusion.

Amidst ongoing investigations, authorities are delving into former disputes, including police complaints and financial demands alleged by the deceased's wife, to unravel the mystery behind this untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)