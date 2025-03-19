Escalation in Yemen: U.S. Airstrikes and Houthi Retaliation

The situation in Yemen has intensified as the U.S. launched airstrikes on key Houthi positions. Overnight military actions targeted regions including Saada, a reported hideout for Houthi leaders, and Hodeidah on the Red Sea. The strikes represent a significant escalation in ongoing hostilities.

Houthi sources reported ten airstrikes on strategic sites, notably in Saada's Al-Safra district, home to military assets. This escalation follows a period of restraint in the Red Sea post-Gaza ceasefire. Recently, the Houthis vowed to retaliate against Israeli actions in Gaza by attacking Israeli vessels.

U.S. President Trump warned Iran over potential Houthi actions, highlighting possible severe responses. Despite such warnings, the Houthi movement maintains its stance, launching attacks in solidarity with Gaza. Claims of targeting U.S. assets underscore the rising tensions, marking a complex international challenge.

