Chaos in Nagpur: Riots, Arrests, and Disrespect

Riotous scenes unfolded in Nagpur as violence erupted in the wake of protests against the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A woman constable faced harassment from the rioters, allegedly touched inappropriately as chaos ensued, according to local officials.

Authorities confirmed that the mob resorted to throwing petrol bombs at the police, who responded by arresting 51 individuals involved in the unrest. The events transpired in Chitnis Park, Mahal area, amid rumors of a holy book being desecrated, sparking outrage among right-wing bodies.

Police have registered five FIRs, detailing the violent attacks on officers and the inappropriate conduct towards female personnel. The situation remains tense with curfews still enforced in affected areas to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)