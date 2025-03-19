Left Menu

Chaos in Nagpur: Riots, Arrests, and Disrespect

In Nagpur, riots escalated with a mob disrespecting a woman constable and attacking police, in response to protests against Aurangzeb's tomb. Police arrested 51 rioters and registered FIRs for their violent actions, which included hurling petrol bombs, leading to a curfew in sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:03 IST
Riotous scenes unfolded in Nagpur as violence erupted in the wake of protests against the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A woman constable faced harassment from the rioters, allegedly touched inappropriately as chaos ensued, according to local officials.

Authorities confirmed that the mob resorted to throwing petrol bombs at the police, who responded by arresting 51 individuals involved in the unrest. The events transpired in Chitnis Park, Mahal area, amid rumors of a holy book being desecrated, sparking outrage among right-wing bodies.

Police have registered five FIRs, detailing the violent attacks on officers and the inappropriate conduct towards female personnel. The situation remains tense with curfews still enforced in affected areas to prevent further disturbances.

