Delhi HC Questions Safety: Abattoirs Near IGI Airport Pose Bird Strike Threat
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to various authorities, including the DGCA and municipal bodies, regarding a plea to close abattoirs near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The petition highlights bird strike risks, demanding effective implementation of safety measures to protect passengers and locals.
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from several authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after a plea was filed demanding the closure of slaughterhouses near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The plea argues that these establishments pose imminent bird strike dangers, risking passenger safety.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has tasked the Centre and various local agencies with presenting their stance on how they plan to address these concerns. They are expected to file detailed replies within six weeks, outlining any measures already taken.
Petitioner Gauri Maulekhi, an animal rights activist, claims the proliferation of abattoirs and environmental pollution in the airport's vicinity has led to numerous bird strikes. The plea calls for enforcing stricter regulations and adopting a 'bird avoidance model' to mitigate risks, following past accidents attributed to these hazards.
