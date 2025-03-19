Delhi Court Verdict Looms for J&K MP Rashid in Terror Funding Case
The Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on March 21 regarding the bail plea of Engineer Rashid, a J&K MP jailed in a terror funding case. The judge previously extended interim bail due to his father's health. Rashid remains incarcerated since 2019.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court is expected to deliver its verdict on March 21 concerning the bail request of Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, who is currently jailed in connection with a terror funding case.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh postponed the order initially scheduled for Wednesday. The judge had already granted Engineer Rashid interim bail on September 10, allowing him to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Rashid, detained since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the National Investigation Agency, had his bail extended yet again due to his father's health considerations. Elections took place from September 18 to October 1, with the National Conference-Congress alliance securing a majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Oil Pipeline Blaze: Aftermath of Ukrainian Drone Strike
Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Industrial Site
Clash Over Bihar Budget: Unanticipated Criticism and Undeniable Praise
Ukrainian Air Force Successfully Downs Russian Drones
Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Battle with Double Pneumonia