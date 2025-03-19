Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Maharashtra Government Challenges Police Inquiry Proceedings

The Maharashtra government aims to challenge the proceedings in Thane sessions court regarding a magisterial inquiry into the death of a Badlapur sexual assault case accused. Five policemen were implicated in the report. The sessions court's interim order had paused the inquiry's findings. The government will amend its petition to contest the proceedings.

In a significant legal development, the Maharashtra government announced plans to challenge the proceedings in Thane sessions court concerning a magisterial inquiry report. This report scrutinizes the death of a Badlapur sexual assault case accused, laying blame on five policemen.

The state government previously filed a petition in the High Court against the sessions court's decision, which had temporarily halted the magistrate's inquiry findings. Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar indicated the government's intent to revise its petition to examine the validity of the entire sessions court proceedings.

In response, Justice R N Laddha allowed amendments to the government's pleas and issued a notice to the policemen involved. The case, which underscores complexities in administrative versus judicial processes, will have further hearings on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

