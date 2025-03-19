Left Menu

Supreme Court Evaluates Impact of Paver Blocks in Matheran

The Supreme Court has asked NEERI to report on the necessity of paver blocks in Matheran, Maharashtra, to prevent soil erosion. This comes amid concerns about potentially motorizing the vehicle-free hill station. The court previously permitted trial use of e-rickshaws for rehabilitating hand-rickshaw pullers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has tasked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) with assessing the necessity of installing paver blocks in Maharashtra's Matheran to prevent soil erosion. The court's move responds to applications challenging the potential motorization of the traditionally vehicle-free hill station.

The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih further emphasized the need for NEERI to explore alternative solutions. While the state's counsel argued for clay paver blocks to curb erosion, the applicant's counsel raised concerns about changing Matheran's vehicular policies. The court has requested a comprehensive report within four weeks.

The Supreme Court's involvement in Matheran extends to e-rickshaws, initially permitted to aid hand-rickshaw pullers. Debates continue over allegations of improper e-rickshaw allotments. With Matheran's development under scrutiny, this case balances environmental concerns with socio-economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

