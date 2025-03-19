Supreme Court Evaluates Impact of Paver Blocks in Matheran

The Supreme Court has tasked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) with assessing the necessity of installing paver blocks in Maharashtra's Matheran to prevent soil erosion. The court's move responds to applications challenging the potential motorization of the traditionally vehicle-free hill station.

The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih further emphasized the need for NEERI to explore alternative solutions. While the state's counsel argued for clay paver blocks to curb erosion, the applicant's counsel raised concerns about changing Matheran's vehicular policies. The court has requested a comprehensive report within four weeks.

The Supreme Court's involvement in Matheran extends to e-rickshaws, initially permitted to aid hand-rickshaw pullers. Debates continue over allegations of improper e-rickshaw allotments. With Matheran's development under scrutiny, this case balances environmental concerns with socio-economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)