Nagpur Violence: Authorities Hunt for Mastermind Amid Rising Tensions

In a swift crackdown, authorities in Nagpur have detained 54 individuals linked to violent clashes that erupted earlier this week during protests over the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, reiterated the administration's intent to impose stringent measures against those responsible for attacking police personnel.

The confrontations left thirty-three police officers injured, including three with DCP rank, when riots escalated into petrol bombings and stones were hurled. Kadam further highlighted ongoing efforts to track down the mastermind behind the violence, assuring that police integrity and morale remain uncompromised.

Amidst the chaos, unverified videos have been circulated, prompting the minister to warn of legal repercussions for distributing false information. The violence purportedly stemmed from misinformation regarding a sacred inscribed 'chadar' burned during the protests.

