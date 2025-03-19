Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Critiques Adjournment Motion Misuse

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to use adjournment motions sparingly, emphasizing their gravity and constitutional importance. He expressed concerns over repeated submissions on local issues and public dissemination of notices, which detracts from the seriousness of these motions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:00 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Critiques Adjournment Motion Misuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on members of the legislative body to exercise restraint when proposing adjournment motions, highlighting their significant constitutional weight. Speaking on Wednesday, Birla expressed concerns over the rising trend of members submitting notices aimed at local issues, some falling within state jurisdiction.

Emphasizing the gravity of adjournment motions, Birla noted, "An adjournment motion is a very extraordinary provision to draw the attention of the government to matters of urgent public importance," adding that it carries an element of condemnation.

Birla also objected to the practice of members publicizing such notices prior to raising them in the House, particularly on social media and other platforms, as it undermines the seriousness of the procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025