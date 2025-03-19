Lok Sabha Speaker Critiques Adjournment Motion Misuse

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on members of the legislative body to exercise restraint when proposing adjournment motions, highlighting their significant constitutional weight. Speaking on Wednesday, Birla expressed concerns over the rising trend of members submitting notices aimed at local issues, some falling within state jurisdiction.

Emphasizing the gravity of adjournment motions, Birla noted, "An adjournment motion is a very extraordinary provision to draw the attention of the government to matters of urgent public importance," adding that it carries an element of condemnation.

Birla also objected to the practice of members publicizing such notices prior to raising them in the House, particularly on social media and other platforms, as it undermines the seriousness of the procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)