Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

The U.S. military launched significant airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, including Saada and Hodeidah, in response to over 100 Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. The operation marks the largest U.S. military action in the region since Donald Trump's presidency. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, vow to escalate their attacks, viewing this as a war with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional hostilities, the U.S. launched targeted airstrikes on critical Houthi positions across Yemen overnight, with significant impacts reported in Saada province and the port city of Hodeidah.

These strikes come amid heightened tensions, following over 100 attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, undertaken in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. As a result, the U.S. engaged in its largest military action in the Middle East since President Trump's inauguration.

In response, Houthi leaders, who've been fortified under Abdul Malik al-Houthi's leadership, promised retaliatory measures. Despite U.S. and Israeli military actions aimed at curtailing their capability, the Houthis remain resolute and have vowed to increase their attacks unless actions against Gaza cease.

