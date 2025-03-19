Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

In a dramatic escalation of regional hostilities, the U.S. launched targeted airstrikes on critical Houthi positions across Yemen overnight, with significant impacts reported in Saada province and the port city of Hodeidah.

These strikes come amid heightened tensions, following over 100 attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, undertaken in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. As a result, the U.S. engaged in its largest military action in the Middle East since President Trump's inauguration.

In response, Houthi leaders, who've been fortified under Abdul Malik al-Houthi's leadership, promised retaliatory measures. Despite U.S. and Israeli military actions aimed at curtailing their capability, the Houthis remain resolute and have vowed to increase their attacks unless actions against Gaza cease.

