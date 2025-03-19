Left Menu

Maharashtra to Regulate Officials' Social Media Use

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to issue guidelines for government officials' social media use. This aims to encourage appropriate conduct and prevent personal glorification. The Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules will be reviewed, and new rules established, potentially incorporating AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:08 IST
Maharashtra to Regulate Officials' Social Media Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to tighten the reins on government officials' social media activities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled plans to create guidelines that emphasize disciplined use of social media, ruling out personal glorification.

Speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis underscored the necessity for structured social media engagement by officials, with a focus on citizen interaction without indulging in self-promotion. He referred to successful precedents like those in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

Fadnavis assured that the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, will be updated to reflect these new guidelines, possibly integrating artificial intelligence. A comprehensive Government Resolution will be issued for robust enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025