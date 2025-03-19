Maharashtra to Regulate Officials' Social Media Use

Maharashtra is set to tighten the reins on government officials' social media activities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled plans to create guidelines that emphasize disciplined use of social media, ruling out personal glorification.

Speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis underscored the necessity for structured social media engagement by officials, with a focus on citizen interaction without indulging in self-promotion. He referred to successful precedents like those in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

Fadnavis assured that the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, will be updated to reflect these new guidelines, possibly integrating artificial intelligence. A comprehensive Government Resolution will be issued for robust enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)