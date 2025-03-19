Lalu Prasad Faces ED in Land-for-Jobs Investigation

Left Menu

Lalu Prasad, president of the RJD, was questioned by the Enforcement Department regarding the land-for-jobs case. Accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, he spent four hours at the ED office. This follows the questioning of his wife and son. The case is seen as politically motivated by some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Department (ED) questioned RJD President Lalu Prasad for nearly four hours on Wednesday in relation to the land-for-jobs case. Officials confirmed his arrival at the ED's Bank Road office in Patna at 10:30 a.m., leaving just past 2:30 p.m.

Accompanied by his eldest daughter and RJD MP, Misa Bharti, Prasad was greeted by cheering RJD workers outside the ED office, who filled the street with slogans praising him. However, Prasad himself did not address the media, opting instead to wave quietly from within his car.

This session follows the previous day's interrogation of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, also implicated, claims the investigation is politically motivated. Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed these claims, citing Prasad's past conviction for the fodder scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

