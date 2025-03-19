Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Legal Battle Over U.S. Immigration Arrest

U.S. District Judge moved the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained after pro-Palestinian protests, to New Jersey. Khalil's lawyers argue his arrest violated free speech rights. The case centers around Trump's policy on deporting non-citizens participating in such demonstrations.

A U.S. judge ruled against dismissing Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil's lawsuit challenging his immigration arrest over pro-Palestinian protests, instead relocating the case to New Jersey.

Khalil, arrested by ICE for allegedly siding against Israel's campaign, is accused by Trump's administration of potential harm to U.S. policy.

Khalil's legal team asserts the arrest breaches First Amendment rights, as immigration law intricacies and political implications come to the fore.

