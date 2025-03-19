Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Legal Battle Over U.S. Immigration Arrest

A U.S. judge ruled against dismissing Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil's lawsuit challenging his immigration arrest over pro-Palestinian protests, instead relocating the case to New Jersey.

Khalil, arrested by ICE for allegedly siding against Israel's campaign, is accused by Trump's administration of potential harm to U.S. policy.

Khalil's legal team asserts the arrest breaches First Amendment rights, as immigration law intricacies and political implications come to the fore.

