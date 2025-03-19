Left Menu

Understanding Zero Hour: Urgent Focus in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry's Home Minister, A Namassivayam, urged Assembly legislators to prioritize urgent matters during zero hour. He emphasized that only immediate public concerns should be raised, rather than issues suitable for general debates on departmental grants. The minister clarified the purpose of zero hour as members sought government responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:48 IST
  India

Puducherry's Home Minister, A Namassivayam, on Wednesday called on territorial Assembly legislators to grasp the 'concept of zero hour.' He stressed that this parliamentary procedure should only address urgent and serious public issues.

The minister noted that topics meant for general departmental grant debates were being raised instead during zero hour. He underscored the necessity for members to comprehend its purpose and application within the assembly.

As both ruling and opposition members aimed to discuss various concerns during zero hour, Namassivayam reiterated that this time was reserved for matters of urgent public significance. He urged legislators to avoid addressing issues that could be dealt with in departmental grant discussions.

