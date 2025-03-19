Left Menu

Community Outrage: Woman Assaulted Publicly Over Fish Theft Allegations

Four individuals have been arrested following the public assault of a woman accused of stealing fish. Videos of the incident went viral, prompting police investigations. Authorities condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for strict action against the perpetrators and highlighting the troubling inaction of bystanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST
In a disturbing incident that has sparked community outrage, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and assaulting her after accusing her of stealing fish, according to police reports released on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, which took place on March 18, became widely known after videos of the assault went viral on social media platforms. In the footage, a woman is seen slapping the alleged victim while a crowd watches passively. Despite the clear public humiliation, no one attempted to intervene during the incident, police sources confirmed.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K revealed that the victim, a resident of Vijayanagara district, was wrongfully accused by locals. The principal assailant has been identified as Laxmi Bai, alongside Sunder, Shilpa, and another accomplice who were arrested. Authorities continue to review footage to identify remaining participants. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K firmly condemned this act, urging that it is both legally and morally indefensible, and such actions will not be tolerated by law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

