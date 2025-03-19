Call for Legal Grain-Based Country Liquor Brewing in India

In a parliamentary session on Wednesday, BJP MP Dharambir Singh from Haryana passionately advocated for the legalization of brewing country liquor from natural resources such as grains, fruits, and vegetables. Singh's appeal aims to curb fatalities caused by methanol-infected spurious liquors and to enhance the financial standing of farmers.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Singh, who represents Haryana's Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, emphasized the grave consequences of methanol-laced spirits. Thousands of deaths nationwide could be averted by adopting safer, natural brewing methods, Singh argued.

He proposed that government grants for brewing country liquor from sugarcane juice and other organic materials should be administratively facilitated at the local level. Such measures, Singh suggested, will not only save lives but also create an economic opportunity for the agrarian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)