Putin Seeks U.S. Recognition of Newly Claimed Ukrainian Regions

President Vladimir Putin reportedly wants the U.S., under President Donald Trump, to formally recognize four Ukrainian regions along with Crimea as part of Russia. While Russia advances militarily, it does not fully control these regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm any formal discussions occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant geopolitical move, President Vladimir Putin has reportedly requested U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize four Ukrainian regions as part of Russia, along with Crimea. This information was disclosed by Russia's Kommersant daily, citing unnamed sources from a private business event with Putin.

The regions in question include Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Despite Russia's military advances, it has not entirely secured control over these regions. Kommersant reported that Putin is willing to negotiate on not claiming the Ukrainian port city of Odesa if the recognition happens promptly.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the report, confirming that the Ukraine conflict was discussed in a closed-door meeting among Russia's business elite. However, he did not verify whether Putin explicitly proposed the U.S. recognize the regions during the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

