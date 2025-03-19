Putin Seeks U.S. Recognition of Newly Claimed Ukrainian Regions

In a significant geopolitical move, President Vladimir Putin has reportedly requested U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize four Ukrainian regions as part of Russia, along with Crimea. This information was disclosed by Russia's Kommersant daily, citing unnamed sources from a private business event with Putin.

The regions in question include Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Despite Russia's military advances, it has not entirely secured control over these regions. Kommersant reported that Putin is willing to negotiate on not claiming the Ukrainian port city of Odesa if the recognition happens promptly.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the report, confirming that the Ukraine conflict was discussed in a closed-door meeting among Russia's business elite. However, he did not verify whether Putin explicitly proposed the U.S. recognize the regions during the discussion.

