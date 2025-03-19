Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Public-Police Engagement in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted a public grievance programme at the Police Control Room, promoting transparency and open dialogue between citizens and police. Around 200 delegations engaged with police leaders to voice concerns, ensuring issues are swiftly addressed, fostering stronger community ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:39 IST
Bridging the Gap: Public-Police Engagement in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster public-police relations, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, spearheaded a grievance redressal initiative at the Police Control Room on Wednesday. The event emphasized transparency and provided a platform for citizens to address their concerns directly with police leaders.

Notably, the programme was attended by high-ranking officers, including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, and witnessed participation from around 200 delegations representing a cross-section of society. These interactions allowed citizens to engage directly with law enforcement, amplifying their voices and seeking resolutions to their issues.

The DGP assured prompt action and encouraged continuous dialogue between the public and police, highlighting the importance of these engagements in enhancing community safety. Such initiatives are seen as pivotal to building trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025