Bridging the Gap: Public-Police Engagement in J&K

In an effort to bolster public-police relations, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, spearheaded a grievance redressal initiative at the Police Control Room on Wednesday. The event emphasized transparency and provided a platform for citizens to address their concerns directly with police leaders.

Notably, the programme was attended by high-ranking officers, including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, and witnessed participation from around 200 delegations representing a cross-section of society. These interactions allowed citizens to engage directly with law enforcement, amplifying their voices and seeking resolutions to their issues.

The DGP assured prompt action and encouraged continuous dialogue between the public and police, highlighting the importance of these engagements in enhancing community safety. Such initiatives are seen as pivotal to building trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)