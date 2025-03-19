Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Introduces 'Best MLA of the Year' Award

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has introduced the 'Best MLA of the Year' award to acknowledge legislative excellence. The award criteria include debate performance, attendance, and conduct. This initiative aims to inspire legislators and to enhance the Delhi Legislative Assembly's role as a 'Model Assembly'.

Delhi Assembly Introduces 'Best MLA of the Year' Award
In an effort to elevate the standards of legislative conduct and excellence, the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, announced the institution of a 'Best MLA of the Year' award on Wednesday. The award aims to recognize outstanding contributions in parliamentary debate, attendance, and decorum.

During the valedictory session of the orientation program for new MLAs, Gupta emphasized the award's potential to motivate legislators to achieve higher standards of parliamentary conduct. He noted that such initiatives are pivotal in transforming the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a 'Model Assembly', setting new benchmarks for democratic governance.

The programme included workshops conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, designed to equip new MLAs with essential skills in constitutional law, legislative motions, and policy-making. This initiative comes as the BJP, now leading the assembly, seeks to consolidate its governance after a decade of AAP rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

