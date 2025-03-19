Left Menu

Maharashtra Strives for Justice: Tackling Rape Cases with Renewed Force

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reports an increase in rape and molestation cases, attributing this to amended legal definitions post-Nirbhaya case. Despite a rise in crime, the state aims for a 75% conviction rate with accelerated procedures, AI enhancements, and improved crime scene documentation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has acknowledged an increase in rape and molestation incidents in the state, attributing it to changes in legal definitions following the Nirbhaya case reforms.

While discussing the Home department's budget, Fadnavis emphasized striving for a conviction rate target of 75%, citing enhancements in judicial efficiency and technological integration. Efforts are ongoing to synchronize the police, judiciary, and prosecution operations.

The state has implemented measures like providing police officials with video-capable devices and AI integration to streamline processes. Currently, Maharashtra ranks eighth in the country's crime statistics, with major cities like Mumbai and Pune ranking 15th and 18th, respectively.

