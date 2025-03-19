SA and Japan Strengthen Economic Ties Amid Growing Global Challenges

South Africa and Japan continue to enjoy well-established diplomatic relations, fostering a robust partnership across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, science and technology, education, and skills development. These ties have been further strengthened by development assistance programs that support capacity building and economic growth in South Africa.

This was reaffirmed by South Africa’s Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, during an engagement with the Foreign Correspondence Club of Japan as part of his working visit to the East Asian nation. His visit underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations as they navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape.

A History of Strong Diplomatic Relations

South Africa and Japan formally established full diplomatic relations in 1992. Since then, the relationship has grown significantly, culminating in the elevation of ties to a Strategic Cooperation Partnership in 2010. This year marks an impressive 115 years of interaction between the two nations, reflecting a long history of economic and diplomatic collaboration.

The two countries maintain close engagement through the Partnership Forum, a ministerial-level mechanism that facilitates sectoral cooperation. The last Partnership Forum, the 13th of its kind, was held in 2022 in Tokyo, and South Africa is set to host the next session. This forum serves as a vital platform to deepen economic and diplomatic relations, as well as to explore emerging opportunities for collaboration.

Trade and Investment: A Growing Economic Relationship

Japan remains one of South Africa’s most significant economic partners, with substantial investments in various sectors of the South African economy. According to Mashatile, bilateral trade between South Africa and Japan reached R132 billion in 2024, with South Africa recording a trade surplus of R52 billion.

Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy, has a strong footprint in South Africa through investments in automotive manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure development. Companies such as Toyota, Nissan, and Honda have established production facilities in South Africa, creating jobs and contributing to industrial growth. Additionally, Japanese corporations have played a key role in South Africa’s renewable energy and technology sectors, highlighting the potential for further collaboration.

Development Cooperation and Knowledge Exchange

Beyond trade and investment, Japan has been an essential development partner to South Africa, offering technical assistance, research collaborations, financial loans, and grassroots development projects. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been instrumental in fostering economic and human resource development through skill transfer and capacity-building programs.

Education and research partnerships between South African and Japanese universities have also strengthened, promoting innovation in science and technology. These initiatives contribute to South Africa’s efforts to enhance its knowledge-based economy and develop cutting-edge industries.

Collaboration on Global and Regional Issues

Japan’s engagement with Africa extends beyond bilateral relations with South Africa. As a key player in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), Japan has consistently supported Africa’s development agenda, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Through TICAD, Japan has provided funding, investment, and technical assistance to various African nations, fostering economic transformation and regional integration.

Moreover, South Africa and Japan collaborate within the G20 framework, working to strengthen international economic cooperation and advance sustainable development. Both nations advocate for fair trade policies, climate action, and the digital transformation of economies, ensuring that developing nations benefit from global economic progress.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties with the United States

While focusing on its relationship with Japan, South Africa remains committed to maintaining strong diplomatic relations with the United States, despite recent tensions. Deputy President Mashatile addressed concerns about the withdrawal of South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S., emphasizing that this decision does not signify a breakdown in relations.

“Acknowledging the recent withdrawal of our Ambassador from the USA, as a country, we maintain the position that South Africa should preserve strong bilateral relations with the United States. We are dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial trade, political, and diplomatic engagements with the U.S.,” Mashatile stated.

The South African government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade and diplomatic cooperation with the U.S., emphasizing the importance of maintaining global partnerships amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Continued Cooperation

Deputy President Mashatile concluded his visit by expressing gratitude to South African ministers, deputy ministers, senior government officials, and the South African embassy for their efforts in ensuring the success of his engagements in Japan. Over the course of three days, Mashatile and his delegation held discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, business leaders, academic institutions, and various stakeholders to explore further areas of collaboration.

His visit highlights South Africa’s strategic vision of fostering global partnerships that promote economic growth, sustainable development, and technological advancement. By strengthening its diplomatic and economic ties with Japan, South Africa aims to unlock new opportunities that will benefit its citizens and contribute to the broader African development agenda.

With the next Partnership Forum on the horizon and increasing economic exchanges, the relationship between South Africa and Japan is poised to reach new heights, offering mutual benefits and reinforcing both countries' roles as key players in international affairs.