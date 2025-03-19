Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, held a meeting with representatives of construction workers' organizations on Wednesday, pledging to amplify their concerns and champion their rights.

Gandhi learned about the challenging scenarios faced by workers who have been instrumental in the country's progress but now face issues like insufficient wages and inadequate security.

Criticizing the inefficacy of existing welfare laws, Gandhi asserted his commitment to advocating for the workers' well-being and securing their economic, health, and social prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)