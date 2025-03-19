Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights

Rahul Gandhi met with construction workers' delegates, promising to advocate for their rights amid distressing working conditions. He highlighted their significant contributions to India's development and criticized inadequate laws for their welfare. Gandhi committed to raising his voice against economic, health, and social insecurities affecting workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, held a meeting with representatives of construction workers' organizations on Wednesday, pledging to amplify their concerns and champion their rights.

Gandhi learned about the challenging scenarios faced by workers who have been instrumental in the country's progress but now face issues like insufficient wages and inadequate security.

Criticizing the inefficacy of existing welfare laws, Gandhi asserted his commitment to advocating for the workers' well-being and securing their economic, health, and social prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025