Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights
Rahul Gandhi met with construction workers' delegates, promising to advocate for their rights amid distressing working conditions. He highlighted their significant contributions to India's development and criticized inadequate laws for their welfare. Gandhi committed to raising his voice against economic, health, and social insecurities affecting workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, held a meeting with representatives of construction workers' organizations on Wednesday, pledging to amplify their concerns and champion their rights.
Gandhi learned about the challenging scenarios faced by workers who have been instrumental in the country's progress but now face issues like insufficient wages and inadequate security.
Criticizing the inefficacy of existing welfare laws, Gandhi asserted his commitment to advocating for the workers' well-being and securing their economic, health, and social prosperity.
