UN Chief Condemns Strikes on UN Premises in Gaza

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General delivered a strong condemnation of attacks on UN personnel in Gaza. The spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added that the locations of UN premises in the region are known to all involved parties.

In a tragic development, a member of the United Nations Office for Project Services lost their life when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were struck. The spokesperson underscored that all parties are obligated under international law to ensure the absolute safety and inviolability of UN facilities.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Secretary-General conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the staff member. Up to this point, it has been reported that at least 280 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

