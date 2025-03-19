Left Menu

Karnataka Bills: Revolutionizing Digital and Land Regulations

The Karnataka Assembly approved several key bills to enhance digital processes in legal documentation and bolster land regulations. Notable measures include electronic stamping and stronger penalties for land grabbing. Amendments address issues from land allocation in natural disasters to expanding BBMP's authority over Bengaluru's streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:30 IST
Karnataka Bills: Revolutionizing Digital and Land Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday voted to pass a suite of significant bills that promise to modernize legal and land management protocols. Central to these reforms are measures providing legal validity to electronic signatures, and facilitating the payment of stamp duties through digital platforms.

Among the pivotal updates is the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which upgrades the stamping process to recognize digital e-stamping. Meanwhile, the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill makes it mandatory to register power-of-attorney authorizations when transferring or dealing in immovable property. Both bills were spearheaded by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The legislation also tackles land issues head-on. The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Bill introduces stricter penalties for encroachment on government land, upping fines and imprisonment terms. The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, on the other hand, seeks to refine land grant and cultivation practices while bolstering accountability among revenue officers. These initiatives aim to intensify protection and clear oversight of government lands and ensure all assets fall under rural local authority jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025