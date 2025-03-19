EU Considers Major Ammo Boost for Ukraine

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has outlined a bold plan to provide Ukraine with two million rounds of large-calibre artillery ammunition. Her proposal comes ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels, where she intends to urge leaders to increase military support to the conflict-stricken nation.

According to a letter obtained by Reuters, Kallas outlined the availability of the artillery rounds, worth 5 billion euros, on the market, with a potential delivery date in 2025. The initiative is part of a broader effort to double EU military aid to Ukraine, a measure currently facing resistance from several EU countries.

Kallas emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that Ukraine is depending on EU intervention. Her approach seeks agreement on this initial step, underscoring the importance of a unified response among EU members amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

