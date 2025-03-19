Left Menu

Detained Activist's Legal Battle: A Fight Against Unjust Deportation

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and legal US resident, arrested amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations, challenges his detention's legality. A federal judge approved the case to proceed in New Jersey. Khalil's transfer to Louisiana was contested as retaliatory. The US government cites foreign policy concerns, while Khalil's family fights for his release.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has allowed Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, to challenge the legitimacy of his detention following involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. The case will proceed in New Jersey rather than Louisiana or New York, as per the ruling announced on Wednesday.

Khalil, 30, a legal resident without a criminal record, was detained by immigration officials and held overnight in a New Jersey detention center before being relocated to Louisiana. Legal representatives argue the move was retaliatory and intended to place Khalil in a jurisdiction potentially favorable to the Republican administration's arguments.

The situation has gained attention due to Khalil's alleged posing of adverse foreign policy risks according to a rarely-invoked statute. Despite President Trump's administration's hardline stance, Khalil's family and the ACLU push back against the allegations, seeking justice and his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

