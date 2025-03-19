Left Menu

Fresh Probe Sought in Disha Salian's Mysterious Death

Satish Salian has approached the Bombay High Court for a new investigation into his daughter Disha Salian's mysterious death in 2020. Alleging a cover-up, he seeks a First Information Report against politician Aaditya Thackeray and wants the probe transferred to the CBI due to suspected foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:03 IST
Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, is seeking a fresh investigation into her mysterious death through the Bombay High Court. The case, embroiled in controversy since 2020, has taken a new turn with allegations against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The petition demands a First Information Report be filed against Thackeray and requests that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), suspecting political influence in the cover-up of a murder.

Amidst ongoing political tensions, this development brings renewed attention to the deaths of both Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, calling into question the integrity of the initial police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

