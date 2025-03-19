Fresh Probe Sought in Disha Salian's Mysterious Death

Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, is seeking a fresh investigation into her mysterious death through the Bombay High Court. The case, embroiled in controversy since 2020, has taken a new turn with allegations against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The petition demands a First Information Report be filed against Thackeray and requests that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), suspecting political influence in the cover-up of a murder.

Amidst ongoing political tensions, this development brings renewed attention to the deaths of both Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, calling into question the integrity of the initial police investigations.

