Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Incendiary Social Media: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra Cyber has reported over 140 objectionable social media posts related to Nagpur violence. These posts incite communal unrest and breach legal standards. Authorities are urging caution and are taking measures against those spreading provocative content, which aims to destabilize societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:47 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Incendiary Social Media: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cyber, in collaboration with the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has identified over 140 potentially harmful social media posts and videos intended to fuel communal discord in the wake of Nagpur violence, officials announced on Wednesday.

The objectionable content was traced back to platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, leading to the issuance of legal notices under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000, which demand the immediate removal of such posts. Additionally, section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked to unmask the true identities of account holders disseminating this content.

Maharashtra Cyber stated that this content preys on religious sentiments, exploiting deep-seated beliefs to incite unrest and escalate ongoing conflicts. The department stressed its commitment to identify and prosecute individuals who misuse digital channels to disturb peace, urging citizens to verify information before sharing online content. Strict legal actions are promised against those spreading provocative material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025