Maharashtra Cracks Down on Incendiary Social Media: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra Cyber, in collaboration with the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has identified over 140 potentially harmful social media posts and videos intended to fuel communal discord in the wake of Nagpur violence, officials announced on Wednesday.

The objectionable content was traced back to platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, leading to the issuance of legal notices under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000, which demand the immediate removal of such posts. Additionally, section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked to unmask the true identities of account holders disseminating this content.

Maharashtra Cyber stated that this content preys on religious sentiments, exploiting deep-seated beliefs to incite unrest and escalate ongoing conflicts. The department stressed its commitment to identify and prosecute individuals who misuse digital channels to disturb peace, urging citizens to verify information before sharing online content. Strict legal actions are promised against those spreading provocative material.

(With inputs from agencies.)