EU Boosts Defense Spending Amid Russian Threats

In a move to bolster its defense against perceived threats from Russia, the European Union has unveiled a comprehensive plan to increase military spending and emphasize joint defense initiatives. The EU's strategy, detailed in a White Paper, reflects growing concerns over Russia's aggressive posturing and questions about continued U.S. military protection.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the urgency of the moment, pointing to Russia's economy operating in "full war mode." The EU aims to establish a strong defense posture by 2030, focusing on filling capability gaps in areas like missile defense and cybersecurity.

While the proposals have gained support from many EU governments, they also sparked debates over control and funding of joint projects. Some member states are wary of ceding too much power to the European Commission, which suggests acting as a central purchasing body for defense equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)