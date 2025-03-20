Left Menu

EU Boosts Defense Spending Amid Russian Threats

The EU proposes increased military spending, joint defense projects, and a focus on European arms to ensure a robust defense posture by 2030. The move responds to Russian threats and uncertainties regarding U.S. security commitments. The plan includes pooling resources to address capability gaps and fostering a pan-European defense strategy.

In a move to bolster its defense against perceived threats from Russia, the European Union has unveiled a comprehensive plan to increase military spending and emphasize joint defense initiatives. The EU's strategy, detailed in a White Paper, reflects growing concerns over Russia's aggressive posturing and questions about continued U.S. military protection.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the urgency of the moment, pointing to Russia's economy operating in "full war mode." The EU aims to establish a strong defense posture by 2030, focusing on filling capability gaps in areas like missile defense and cybersecurity.

While the proposals have gained support from many EU governments, they also sparked debates over control and funding of joint projects. Some member states are wary of ceding too much power to the European Commission, which suggests acting as a central purchasing body for defense equipment.

