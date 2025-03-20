Tragic Passing of UN Worker in Gaza: Bulgarian National Unveiled

A Bulgarian national affiliated with the United Nations tragically lost their life in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, as reported by Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry. The announcement highlighted that results from an ongoing investigation are pending before providing more details.

In a Facebook post, Yosef Levi Sfari, Israel's envoy to Sofia, conveyed condolences regarding the passing. Sfari stressed that preliminary findings showed no association with Israeli Defense Forces' activities in the region.

Amid these developments, the Israeli military has restarted operations in Gaza and instructed residents to evacuate conflict zones, adding urgency to already tense circumstances.

