Troop Reduction at Guantánamo: Pentagon Reviews Deployment Strategy

Military plans are underway to cut the U.S. troop presence at Guantánamo Bay naval base by half. This decision stems from a halt in detainee transfers and legal challenges. U.S. Southern Command has been tasked with recommending necessary troop levels, as future high-threat transfers may occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 02:44 IST
The Pentagon is reviewing plans to significantly reduce the number of U.S. troops at Guantánamo Bay due to the absence of detainees, according to reports from The Associated Press.

U.S. Southern Command has been asked to present Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with options regarding troop requirements and potential capacity if new detainees arrive. A plan could suggest reducing the current troop count from 900 to half.

The discussions, which remain confidential, highlight the base's current inactivity since March, though future high-threat detainees could still be transferred there, prompting ongoing assessments.

