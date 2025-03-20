Left Menu

Canada Shifts Gears: Exploring EU Defense Partnerships

Canada is considering joining the EU's initiative to reduce dependency on U.S. defense, exploring European options for military equipment procurement. This move involves potential domestic production of fighter jets and a strategic partnership shift away from U.S. reliance, amid current geopolitical tensions.

In a strategic pivot, Canada is in advanced talks with the European Union to reduce its defense ties with the United States. A senior Canadian official confirmed on Wednesday that Canada is exploring European-made defense equipment, particularly fighter jets, with plans to manufacture them domestically.

Tasked with assessing alternatives to the U.S.-made F-35 jets, Defense Minister Bill Blair is reviewing options due to evolving geopolitical scenarios. Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized enhancing Canada-EU relations and diversifying procurement strategies, revealing potential assembly plans for the Swedish Saab Gripen in Canada.

The EU's recent 'Readiness 2030' strategy encourages European military equipment procurement. Meanwhile, increasing EU defense purchases must be 65% EU-made to qualify for new loans. Canada also announced a $4.2 billion radar order from Australia, a move welcomed by U.S. military officials.

