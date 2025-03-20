Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Potential NATO Command Shakeup

Top Republican lawmakers express concern over potential changes to U.S. military leadership in NATO, as speculations arise about relinquishing the role of Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Such a move could weaken American deterrence and affect U.S. negotiation stances globally, amid Trump's administration cost-cutting considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:09 IST
Top Republican lawmakers have voiced significant concerns over possible shifts in U.S. military command within NATO. The discussion revolves around the potential relinquishment of the U.S. position as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, a role historically held by a U.S. four-star general since 1950.

Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, who lead Pentagon oversight committees, released a joint statement highlighting the stakes of such a decision. They emphasize that any structural changes should not occur without thorough interagency processes and coordination with key military leaders and Congress.

The Trump administration's cost-cutting initiatives may include consolidating military positions, but European allies are apprehensive, especially given Trump's overtures to Russia and hints that Europe's security is no longer a key priority for Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

