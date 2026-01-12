Left Menu

NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

NATO members are deliberating steps to enhance Arctic security, as U.S. President Trump expresses interest in acquiring Greenland to preempt Russian or Chinese involvement. Denmark and Greenland oppose the sale. Discussions focus on collective security measures, potentially inspired by NATO's Baltic Sentry operations.

Updated: 12-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:00 IST
NATO allies are evaluating strategies to collectively bolster Arctic security, following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about purchasing Greenland to deter Russian or Chinese influence in the region.

At a press conference in Croatia, NATO head Mark Rutte underscored the strategic significance of the Arctic, citing new sea lanes as potential avenues for increased Russian and Chinese activity. Discussions on strengthening Arctic security are ongoing, with a focus on implementing practical solutions.

Despite the U.S. interest, Denmark and Greenland have dismissed the idea of selling Greenland, emphasizing the need for allied cooperation. European diplomats reveal that NATO is considering a potential operation modeled after Baltic and Eastern Sentry to address security concerns. Discussions remain in progress with no definitive actions taken yet.

