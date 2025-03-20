Left Menu

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Over Engineer's Suspicious Death

A director in the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited was suspended following protests regarding the suspicious death of a chief engineer. The widow of Vimal Negi claims he was murdered, leading to demands for a CBI investigation. An internal inquiry and police case are underway.

A director at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has been suspended amid ongoing protests concerning the mysterious death of a chief engineer. Revelations from Bereaved family members have fueled the protests.

The body of Vimal Negi, who vanished on March 10, surfaced in Bilaspur, prompting his wife's murder allegations. The protesters staged a dharna in Shimla, demanding accountability from senior officials.

A formal inquiry and police investigation are progressing, as state authorities pledge comprehensive scrutiny into the allegedly coerced demise.

