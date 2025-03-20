Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Over Engineer's Suspicious Death

A director at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has been suspended amid ongoing protests concerning the mysterious death of a chief engineer. Revelations from Bereaved family members have fueled the protests.

The body of Vimal Negi, who vanished on March 10, surfaced in Bilaspur, prompting his wife's murder allegations. The protesters staged a dharna in Shimla, demanding accountability from senior officials.

A formal inquiry and police investigation are progressing, as state authorities pledge comprehensive scrutiny into the allegedly coerced demise.

