Inter-State ATM Fraud Gang Busted in Ballia

In a significant breakthrough, the Haldi police in Ballia district have dismantled a notorious inter-state gang specializing in ATM card fraud. The operation culminated in the arrest of four suspects from Bihar on Wednesday night after a dramatic confrontation.

Following an intelligence tip-off, police intercepted the suspects traveling in a vehicle towards the Pipa Bridge. During the chase, one of the criminals opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. In the exchange, one suspect sustained a leg injury before being apprehended alongside his accomplices.

The authorities have recovered two country-made pistols, ATM cards from various banks, and cash, revealing the gang's modus operandi of duping people and withdrawing money. The arrested individuals face multiple charges, with investigations ongoing to uncover further connections and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)