Fugitive's Capture: Re-arrest in Flesh Trade Case

A 38-year-old man, Sahil alias Shain Shirajul Mandal, escaped from Navi Mumbai police custody after being arrested in a flesh trade case. He was later captured in his native West Bengal. Mandal had initially escaped custody on March 15 but was apprehended on March 18 and returned to Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:43 IST
A 38-year-old man, arrested in connection to a flesh trade case, managed to escape from police custody in Navi Mumbai, only to be recaptured in West Bengal, officials reported on Thursday.

The suspect, known as Sahil alias Shain Shirajul Mandal, was initially arrested on March 14 and held at the Nerul police station lockup. He managed a daring escape around 6:30 am the following day, according to senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell.

A dedicated police team followed up on numerous intelligence leads, ultimately tracking Mandal to his native village of Pitaari in Uttar Dinajpur district. He was re-arrested on March 18 and transported back to Navi Mumbai, later appearing in a local court which extended his police custody until March 21. Mandal faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

