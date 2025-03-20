Omar Abdullah's Push for Streamlined Recruitment in J-K: Panel Set for Daily Wager Regularisation
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced the formation of a panel to address the regularisation of daily wagers and fast-track recruitment in the region. The panel has six months to present recommendations. The government aims to expedite hiring, enhance transparency, and fill various vacancies efficiently across the Union Territory.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, clarified on Thursday that a panel has been established to resolve the pressing issue of regularising daily wagers in the Union Territory. This decision comes as part of a broader government initiative to expedite recruitment processes and ensure transparent hiring practices across the region.
Speaking in the Assembly, Abdullah reaffirmed the commitment of the National Conference government to swiftly fill government service vacancies. The six-member committee, now operational, is tasked under the chief secretary's oversight to present its recommendations within six months. The administration vows to act promptly on the panel's findings.
In a bid to streamline recruitment, the state has already filled over 15,000 vacancies in recent years. Abdullah emphasized reforms like abolishing interviews for certain posts and revising recruitment regulations. These measures aim to invigorate job opportunities and promote fair hiring processes in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has emerged as an education hub, says PM Modi at rally.
Singapore was fishermen island but is now developed due to citizens hard work; Union territory's people can bring that change: PM.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu not just a Union territory for us, but it is our pride and legacy, says PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates NAMO Hospital (Phase I) at Silvassa in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Web of Deceit: The Fraudulent Promises of Government Jobs