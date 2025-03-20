Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Push for Streamlined Recruitment in J-K: Panel Set for Daily Wager Regularisation

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced the formation of a panel to address the regularisation of daily wagers and fast-track recruitment in the region. The panel has six months to present recommendations. The government aims to expedite hiring, enhance transparency, and fill various vacancies efficiently across the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, clarified on Thursday that a panel has been established to resolve the pressing issue of regularising daily wagers in the Union Territory. This decision comes as part of a broader government initiative to expedite recruitment processes and ensure transparent hiring practices across the region.

Speaking in the Assembly, Abdullah reaffirmed the commitment of the National Conference government to swiftly fill government service vacancies. The six-member committee, now operational, is tasked under the chief secretary's oversight to present its recommendations within six months. The administration vows to act promptly on the panel's findings.

In a bid to streamline recruitment, the state has already filled over 15,000 vacancies in recent years. Abdullah emphasized reforms like abolishing interviews for certain posts and revising recruitment regulations. These measures aim to invigorate job opportunities and promote fair hiring processes in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

