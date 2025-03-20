Major Crackdown: 18 Naxalites Killed in Bijapur Encounter
Security forces killed 18 Naxalites during an operation against Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The gunfight began around 7 am, resulting in the death of a police jawan from the District Reserve Guard. Firearms and explosives were recovered, though the operation is ongoing.
Security forces launched a large-scale operation against Left Wing Extremism, resulting in the death of 18 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, according to an official statement.
The fierce gunfight claimed the life of a police jawan from the District Reserve Guard as well, highlighting the operation's intensity.
The encounter erupted at approximately 7 am in the forest area bordering Bijapur and Dantewada districts, with firearms and explosives recovered amid ongoing efforts to neutralize the extremists.
