Major Crackdown: 18 Naxalites Killed in Bijapur Encounter

Security forces launched a large-scale operation against Left Wing Extremism, resulting in the death of 18 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The fierce gunfight claimed the life of a police jawan from the District Reserve Guard as well, highlighting the operation's intensity.

The encounter erupted at approximately 7 am in the forest area bordering Bijapur and Dantewada districts, with firearms and explosives recovered amid ongoing efforts to neutralize the extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)