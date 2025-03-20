Left Menu

Major Crackdown: 18 Naxalites Killed in Bijapur Encounter

Security forces killed 18 Naxalites during an operation against Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The gunfight began around 7 am, resulting in the death of a police jawan from the District Reserve Guard. Firearms and explosives were recovered, though the operation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:24 IST
Major Crackdown: 18 Naxalites Killed in Bijapur Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Security forces launched a large-scale operation against Left Wing Extremism, resulting in the death of 18 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The fierce gunfight claimed the life of a police jawan from the District Reserve Guard as well, highlighting the operation's intensity.

The encounter erupted at approximately 7 am in the forest area bordering Bijapur and Dantewada districts, with firearms and explosives recovered amid ongoing efforts to neutralize the extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

