Assault Over Online Review: Engineering Student Targeted

An engineering student was allegedly assaulted by a PG owner and his associates after posting a negative review of the facility. The review criticized poor hygiene and food quality. The owner demanded its removal, leading to the assault. A police case has been filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:26 IST
Assault Over Online Review: Engineering Student Targeted
Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, an 18-year-old engineering student was purportedly assaulted by a group of individuals, including the proprietor of a boys' paying guest accommodation. This incident occurred near the Kadri police station on the night of March 17, authorities revealed.

Vikas, who hails from Kalaburagi, lived at the PG for six months before relocating. He had criticized the facility in a one-star Google review, citing issues like pests in food and dirty restrooms. This sparked conflict with the owner.

Following the negative review, Santosh, the PG owner, allegedly menaced Vikas, demanding the deletion of the post. When Vikas resisted, an assault ensued. A case has been registered as investigations proceed, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

