Two years after Greece's most devastating train crash, Evi Tsapari, one of the survivors, demands justice, citing failures in safety reforms and deep-seated mistrust of governance. The tragedy, fueled by historical neglect of the railway system, left dozens dead, yet no significant political accountability has been enforced.

Despite public outcry, including a petition signed by 1.4 million citizens demanding legislative change, legal loopholes continue to shield politicians from prosecution. Critics argue that Greece's legal infrastructure, perceived as protecting the political elite, exacerbates public disillusionment with the ruling government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis's administration, plagued by past scandals and crises, faces mounting pressures to enforce transparency and accountability, with citizens expressing skepticism over promises of reform. The persistent call for justice highlights fundamental issues within Greece's governance and the rule of law, urging a reevaluation of its political and legal frameworks.

